West U Kindness Rocks

The Kindness Rocks Project comes to West University

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:10 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

Anne-Lise Fishman started a local chapter of The Kindness Rocks Project. She talks with Deborah about how you can get involved and spread your own positive messages that will rock the world. http://thekindnessrocksproject.com/
 

