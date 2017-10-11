KHOU
Close

Walking Culinary Tour of The Heights

We visited some of the best restaurants in The Heights, and learned some interesting facts about this historic.neighborhood

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:47 PM. CDT October 11, 2017

To join a walking culinary tour of The Heights, Montrose or Downtown, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories