KHOU
Close

Virtuosi Of Houston

The young musicians of Virtuosi of Houston invited to perform at inaugural events.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:53 AM. CST January 11, 2017

If you would like your child to get involved in this program visit www.virtuosiofhouston.org.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories