Vertical Gardens for Your Backyard

For more information, please call 713.501.6201 or visit www.SpaceCityFarms.com.
Space City Farms is located at 408 Malone St. Houston, TX 77007.
Space City Farms Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SpaceCityFarm/
Space City Farms Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/SpaceCityFarm
Meyerland Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9-1;
Meyerland Farmers Market Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/meyerlandfm
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs