KHOU
Close

Vel Lewis

Jazz musician Vel Lewis performs.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:51 AM. CDT May 19, 2017

For more information, visit VelLewis.com.  

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories