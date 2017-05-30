KHOU
Close

Updating Your Outdoor Style

Great Day's Cristina Kooker visits with the co-owners of Texas Custom Patios to see what it takes to get an outdoor oasis.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:35 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

Texas Custom Patios 
Instagram: @txcustompatios
Twitter:  @txcustompatios
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories