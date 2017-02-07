KHOU
Close

Trick the Lens

Make-up tips for a photogenic look.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:16 AM. CST February 07, 2017

Christi Harris shares make up tips and tricks to get the perfect picture. For more information, visit www.ChristiHarris.com.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories