Tony Chachere was the "ole master" of cajun cuisine. Today the brand has grown from a simple creole seasoning to marinades, dinner mixes, sandwich sauces, and more.

Gaye Sandoz showed us how to make Tony's New Orleans Shrimp Mosca with french bread for dipping.

Check out all of Tony Chachere's products at TonyChachere.com

Recipe:

Tony Chachere's New Orleans Shrimp Mosca with French Bread for Dipping

• 2 pounds large (21 - 30 count) Louisiana shrimp, shell on

• 3/4 cup olive oil

• 1/4 cup 30 minute Tony Chachere Seafood Marinade

• 8 cloves peeled garlic, mashed

• 2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's Bold Seasoning

• 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

• 3 bay leaves

• 3/4 cup dry white wine

• French bread

Preparation:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shrimp, marinade, garlic, Tony's Creole Bold seasoning, pepper, oregano, rosemary and bay leaves. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes until shrimp are pink. Reduce heat to medium-low and add the wine. Cook at a low simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, about 5 to 7 minutes. Use French bread to mop up the sauce.

