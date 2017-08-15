Close Timeless Ink Studio Timeless Ink Studio speaks on Regretful Tattoo and Body Scar cover-ups, medical tattoos and Houston Texans art. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:46 AM. CDT August 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information on Timeless Ink Studios, visit them at http://www.timelessinkstudio.com/ Instagram: Timeless Ink Studio Facebook: TimessInkStudio © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Toddler infected with flesh-eating bacteria FBCSO applicant dies during training exercise Texas bullet train contractors announced Solar eclipse: Where to watch Abandoned baby at center of custody fight Charlotteseville Attack ' Do words matter with group names? Police search for hit-and-run Stockyards driver who slammed into two women 'White Lives Matter' rally at Texas A&M canceled Deadly crash on 610 South Loop Tuesday morning forecast More Stories Teen safe, Amber Alert suspect in custody after… Aug 15, 2017, 11:38 a.m. Young girl sexually assaulted on Woodlands jogging… Aug 15, 2017, 9:48 a.m. Houston ISD: 'Laser-focused' on turning around… Aug 15, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs