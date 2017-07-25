KHOU
The Simple Scrub

Local inventor shares his story from small town beginnings to Home Shopping Network

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:09 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

Bily Manovich saw a need when he caught his grandmother trying to clean her bathtub with 2 wash cloths tied to her feet. When he couldn't find a suitable answer that would help her safely do housework, he and his best friend, Mike Smith, invented The Simple Scrub. They entered a contest to be featured on HSN, but even though they didn't win, the network president believed in them...and the rest...is history. 
 
 

