Bily Manovich saw a need when he caught his grandmother trying to clean her bathtub with 2 wash cloths tied to her feet. When he couldn't find a suitable answer that would help her safely do housework, he and his best friend, Mike Smith, invented The Simple Scrub. They entered a contest to be featured on HSN, but even though they didn't win, the network president believed in them...and the rest...is history.

