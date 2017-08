Betti Wiggins, aka the rebel lunch lady, is on a mission to improve school lunch. She overhauled school lunches in Detroit and is set to do the same for HISD.

Wiggins and David Husbands, head chef for HISD, talk about the changes made to the nutrition program, and show us some of the new menu items.

For more information on the nutrition services at HISD, click here

