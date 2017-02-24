Close The Psychic Lawyer, Pt. 2 The Psychic Lawyer, Mark Anthony, communicates with loved ones from the other side. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:14 PM. CST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can see Mark Anthony, The Psychic Lawyer, February 24-25, 2017 at 7pm at Body Mind and Soul at 7951 Katy Freeway. For more information, log on to EvidenceOfEternity.com. (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Fight underway for father set to be deported Three people shot in Pasadena restaurant Teen suspects may be linked to other crimes Vigil for teen killed while protecting mom Man kicked off plane for inflammatory remarks How teens are using and abusing smartphone apps New surveillance video released in fatal shooting Some devices in your home may be spying on you A new weapon against the 'Hog Apocalypse' Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks More Stories Man shoots, kills wife, injures sister-in-law at… Feb 23, 2017, 9:03 p.m. Local family speaks out after ICE detains father Feb 23, 2017, 10:41 p.m. Family, friends mourn teen killed in robbery Feb 23, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs