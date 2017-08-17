Close The Psychic Lawyer Mark Anthony, the Psychic Lawyer, talks about the near death experience and gives audience readings to understand the afterlife. Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:43 AM. CDT August 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information on Mark Anthony, click here. Follow the Psychic Lawyer on Facebook. © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? Powerball now at $510 million; $2 million ticket sold in Humble FBCSO: Man fatally stabs wife, calls 911 to confess Prosecutors: Mother didn't want baby Mother dies of protein overdose Hero who found newborn honored at HCSO awards ceremony 3 Joe's Crab Shack locations close in Houston area Girl comes to Houston for life-saving surgery Home Depot greeter going viral with positivity Thursday morning forecast More Stories Police: 1 dead, 32 injured in Barcelona terror attack Aug 17, 2017, 10:28 a.m. Trump attacks GOP senators, defends Confederate monuments Aug 17, 2017, 9:20 a.m. Barber accused of indecent exposure while cutting… Aug 17, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs