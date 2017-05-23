KHOU
Close

The New Miss Academy

Great Day's Cristina Kooker visits the new Miss Academy in Uptown Park, teaching young girls manners and etiquette.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:45 AM. CDT May 23, 2017

MISS Academy is the next generation finishing school for tomorrow's trendsetters and today's leading ladies. Blending manners, image, style and success to create curriculum that elevates yesterday's etiquette in a modern, approachable and stylized setting. MISS Academy empowers children, teens and young women with hands-on training. 
 
MISS Academy is now accepting admissions. For more information, visit www.missacademy.com or call 713.622.6477. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories