The Nerve And Laser Institute

Dr. Bao Thai, D.C., discusses his treatment that helps patients say goodbye to nerve pain.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:16 AM. CST February 07, 2018

Say goodbye to neuropathy with this treatment from The Nerve and Laser Institute.  Dr. Bao Thai, D.C. talks with Deborah Duncan about how it can help patients reduce or eliminate nerve pain, numbness, tingling, and help them regain feeling in their hands and feet, as well as increase balance and strength.

 

The Nerve and Laser Institute will give the first 25 callers a no obligation consultation.  Call

281-990-3477 to make your appointment.

 

For more information, log on to HelpMyNerve.com. 

