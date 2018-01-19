The Keys to Online Dating Success

As a career focused woman, Tera Stidum just didn’t have the time for the dating scene. But after discovering the keys to dating online, and meeting her husband on a famous dating site, she’s helping others with She Dates Savvy.

She shared tips with us on what makes a dating profile good or bad, and how to approach online dating differently than traditional matchmaking.

For more on Tera Stidum and her book “Smart Girls Don’t Date Dumb”, click here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV