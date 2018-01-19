KHOU
Close

The Keys to Online Dating Success

Online dating expert Tera Stidum goes over the "Do's and Don'ts" of wading into the online dating pool.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:37 AM. CST January 19, 2018

As a career focused woman, Tera Stidum just didn’t have the time for the dating scene. But after discovering the keys to dating online, and meeting her husband on a famous dating site, she’s helping others with She Dates Savvy.

 

She shared tips with us on what makes a dating profile good or bad, and how to approach online dating differently than traditional matchmaking.

 

For more on Tera Stidum and her book “Smart Girls Don’t Date Dumb”, click here. 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories