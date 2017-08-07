Close The Immunization Partnership The Immunization Partnership Envisions a community protected from vaccine-preventable diseases Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:10 AM. CDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information on The Immunization Partnership, log on to www.immunizeUSA.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/immunizeusa/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Immunize_USA © 2017 KHOU-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Employee fired after video of truck speeding through flooded streets goes viral Father goes missing at Canyon Lake after giving life jacket to daughter 1 killed, 1 hurt in Baytown botched home invasion Monday morning forecast 2 boy scouts killed, 1 injured in boating accident in East Texas Tropical Storm Franklin forms over northwestern Caribbean Child airlifted from Carnival cruise after falling from balcony Local art critics bristle at street mural project Orleans Avenue under water after flooding rains Houston's Chinatown under siege by bold and brazen robbers More Stories Track heavy rain in the Houston area Mar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m. Suspect killed, neighbor wounded in Baytown home invasion Aug. 7, 2017, 4:49 a.m. Police searching for carjacking suspect who walked… Aug. 7, 2017, 5:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs