KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

The Harlem Globetrotters

"Thunder Law" of The Harlem Globetrotters stops by to give us a little spin.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:20 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

Hear how you can catch The Harlem Globetrotters live in action at one of their three summertime games.
For tickets click here

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories