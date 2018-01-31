KHOU
Close

The Closet Dreams are Made of

California Closets can create your dream closet, pantry, desk or bar area, they work with all size spaces and any budget!

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:43 AM. CST January 31, 2018

California Closets

https://www.californiaclosets.com/locations/houston/houston-showroom/

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories