KHOU
Close

The Cheese Twins

The Cheese Twins, Michael & Charlie Kalish, share the secrets of wine and cheese pairing.

Great Day Houston Stafff , KHOU 11:00 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

The Cheese Twins, Michael & Charlie Kalish, share the secrets of wine and cheese pairing. 
 
For more information, log on to CheeseTwins.com.  
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories