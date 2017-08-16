KHOU
The Bodyguard Musical

Judson Mills stops by to share about the Bodyguard Musical playing at the Hobby Center.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:08 AM. CDT August 16, 2017

Actor Judson Mills shares on his co-star role with grammy-award winner Deborah Cox in the Broadway musical "The Bodyguard." For tickets and showtimes, click here

