Michelle Kavachi Unegbu, founder of Grubido, demonstrates how the African dish, Fufu, is eaten.

Grubido's first-ever food & art show to raise money and awareness for the upcoming book series, "Come Chop", holds on Aug. 11, 2017 6-9pm at Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St., Houston. To sign up, please visit http://www.theartoffufu.com/