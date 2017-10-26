Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer. Get 10% Off already factory low prices when you mention Great Day Houston. Visit 4619 Navigation Blvd. or call 713-341-6252. You can also visit them online at texasmattressmakers.com
© 2017 KHOU-TV
Get rid of that scary old mattress and turn your sleep nightmares into sweet dreams. Texas Mattress Makers builds a mattress made just for you.
Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer. Get 10% Off already factory low prices when you mention Great Day Houston. Visit 4619 Navigation Blvd. or call 713-341-6252. You can also visit them online at texasmattressmakers.com
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs