KHOU
Close

Texas Mattress Makers

New year, new you... but same mattress? Find out now a new bed is key to meeting all your 2018 resolutions.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:45 AM. CST January 31, 2018

Texas Mattress Makers

New Year, New Mattress Special

 

25% Off Select Showroom Items

Through Jan 31

 

Now 2 Locations!

 

4619 Navigation Blvd

5026 East 3rd St. (In Katy)

 

713-341-6252

https://www.texasmattressmakers.com/

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories