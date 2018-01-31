Texas Mattress Makers
New Year, New Mattress Special
25% Off Select Showroom Items
Through Jan 31
Now 2 Locations!
4619 Navigation Blvd
5026 East 3rd St. (In Katy)
713-341-6252
https://www.texasmattressmakers.com/
© 2018 KHOU-TV
New year, new you... but same mattress? Find out now a new bed is key to meeting all your 2018 resolutions.
Texas Mattress Makers
New Year, New Mattress Special
25% Off Select Showroom Items
Through Jan 31
Now 2 Locations!
4619 Navigation Blvd
5026 East 3rd St. (In Katy)
713-341-6252
https://www.texasmattressmakers.com/
© 2018 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs