KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Hope After Harvey #4 - Teen Volunteers

Local teens share what it means to volunteer in the community after Hurricane Harvey.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:02 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

Local teens share what it means to volunteer in the community after Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories