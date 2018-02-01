KHOU
Close

Tech For Baby Boomers

Author and interior designer Lisa Cini shows us some innovative new products for baby boomers who want to age well at home.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:32 AM. CST February 01, 2018

Lisa Cini is on a mission to help baby boomers age at home, rather than in a home.  She is an award-winning and internationally-recognized designer with over 25 years experience developing interiors that improve the quality of life for seniors.

 

Cini showed us some innovative products to help seniors in their everyday life.

 

Picture Care Phone 

 

Dayclox Digital Clock 

 

Companion Cat or Dog

 

Kardia Mobile

 

Nightlight Surface Tray 

 

FireAvert

 

To order any of these products, log on to BestLivingTech.com. 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories