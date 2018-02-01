Tech For Baby Boomers

Lisa Cini is on a mission to help baby boomers age at home, rather than in a home. She is an award-winning and internationally-recognized designer with over 25 years experience developing interiors that improve the quality of life for seniors.

Cini showed us some innovative products to help seniors in their everyday life.

Picture Care Phone

Dayclox Digital Clock

Companion Cat or Dog

Kardia Mobile

Nightlight Surface Tray

FireAvert

To order any of these products, log on to BestLivingTech.com.

