Tech Corner 6/27/17

KHOU-11's Tech Reporter, Doug Delony, shares the latest tech news and hottest gadgets in this week's Tech Corner.

For up to the minute news and information, you can follow Doug on Twitter: @DougDelonyKHOU

For more information on all the high-tech gadgets and gizmos featured on today's Tech Corner Presented by XFinity, click through below:

SURFACE

TERTILL

SEGA FOREVER

ATARI CONSOLE

SPECTACLES

© 2017 KHOU-TV