Each year, the Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition carries on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by encouraging students to research, write, and share how Dr. King continues to affect our world today.

Fifth-grade student Tchanori Kone was the winner of this year’s competition. She talked with Deborah Duncan about her winning speech and how Dr. King is still inspiring us today.

If you know a student who would like to participate in the 2019 competition, click here for more information.

