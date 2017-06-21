KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Sydney Sunshine

Nine-Year-Old best selling author Sydney McGee talks about her Sydney Sunshine book series.

Great Day Staff , KHOU 11:33 AM. CDT June 21, 2017

:  Nine-Year-Old best selling author Sydney McGee talks about her Sydney Sunshine book series.
 
 
TEXT BODY: You can get a copy of Sydney's books at www.amazon.com and to learn more about Sydney, visit http://www.sydneysunshine.net/

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories