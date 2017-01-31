KHOU
Super Bowl Superstar Volunteers

Deborah Duncan visits with Monica Morales and David Oliphant to find out how volunteers make all the events around Super Bowl happen.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:50 AM. CST January 31, 2017

It takes a lot of help to make all of the events during Super Bowl week happen.  We talked with volunteer Monica Morales about her experience and with David Oliphant who helped train the 10,000 volunteers. 
 

