KHOU
Close

Summer's Hottest Colors

Great Day's Cristina Kooker visits Trina Turk in Market Street - The Woodlands to help you pack your bag for vacation.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:47 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

To see local stores and restaurants on Market Street in The Woodlands, visit marketstreet-thewoodlands.com. To check Trina Turk and their summer wear, visit TrinaTurk.com

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories