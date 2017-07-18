Summer to Fall Transitional Looks

How about cleaning out your closet for good? In addition to a fashion show that shows us how to transition summer looks to fall and still stay cool in Houston during September...join Kairy-Tate Barkley with Houston's French Cuff Boutique as she discusses their "Clean Out Your Closet" campaign. During the month of July 2017, bring any gently used clothing item in to a French Cuff location and get 15% off regular priced items. All clothing donations benefit Star of Hope. http://frenchcuffco.com/ , @frenchcuffco, @frenchcuffboutique
