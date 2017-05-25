KHOU
Summer Camp Preparation

Demonstration of necessary and hot summer camp items.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 12:01 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

Katie Meeks with Houston's Toys to Love shares the latest in summer camp items, care package options and tells parents how to tackle first time preparations. For more information, visit ToysToLove.net

