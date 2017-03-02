Summer Camp, Part 2

Summer camps today cater to the interest of every child. Mark Sowders from IQurious Kids shared some great camp ideas to keep the child in your life busy and engaged this summer.

IQurious Kids is an online resource to find kids activities in Houston, including summer camps, after school classes, and programs. Find them on the web at IQuriousKids.com

Bayou City Fencing Academy

Weekly camps offered in June and July for kids ages 7-17. All skill levels are encouraged to attend. At the end of camp, a fencing tournament is hosted so family members can see what the campers learned. To register for the summer camps at Bayou City Fencing Academy, call 832-338-9808 and for more information, visit MyFencingAcademy.com

Houston Grand Opera

3 summer camps are offered, each serving different age groups.

1. Create an Opera

June 12-16: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This camp is for students entering grades 3-6 in Fall 2017. Campers collaborate to write, design, build and perform a one-of-a-kind musical masterpiece based on a children's story. This camp is for singers and non-singers alike.

2. Opera Experience

Week One: June 5-9: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Week Two: June 19-23

This camp is for students entering grades 4-9 in Fall 2017. Campers develop healthy singing technique and hone their music theory skills. The camp culminates in a performance showcasing group and solo repertoire.

3. Art of Opera

June 12-23: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

This camp is for students entering grades 7-12 in Fall 2017. Campers enhance their vocal and dramatic skills by rehearsing and performing a fully staged opera or musical production. This exciting camp fills quickly, so register early to guarantee participation. This camp requires a recommendation from a choir director or voice teacher.

To register for any of the summer camps offered by Houston Grand Opera, click here . Scholarships are available to eligible students.

Camp Xtreme

This camp changes the "impossible" into possible for kids dependent on a wheelchair for mobility. It offers a variety of team sports, individual challenges and a lot of healthy competition. Campers gain independence, self-awareness and confidence. Available to youth ages 8-21. For more information and to register, call 713-877-0501 or click here

Circle Lake Ranch Horse Camp

Week long camps available for those age 6 and up. Kids learn how to feed, wash and groom horses. Plus, working with the animals helps kids gain confidence and self-esteem. At the end of the week, campers do a horse show for family and friends. To register, call 281-395-4311 and for more information visit CircleLakeRanch.com

Magic Street Productions

Week long camp is available and runs Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. for kids age 8 and up. Performing the art of magic improves hand-eye coordination, multi-task thinking and boosts confidence by performing in front of a crowd. At the end of the week, campers perform a 30 minute show for family and friends. To register for magic camp, call 281-610-1129 or log on to MagicStreetProductions.com

