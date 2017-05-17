KHOU
Close

Summer Activities For Kids

Sarah Gish talks about ways to keep your kids busy this summer, from day camps to at-home entertainment.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:30 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

Sarah Gish is a proud mama, cultural champion and igniter in the city of Houston.  She shares great ideas on activities to keep your kids busy and always learning.  Find more on her website, GishCreative.com.  
 
SUMMER DAY CAMP OPTIONS
 
Art Mix
- May 15, 2017 - September 1, 2017
- For All Ages
 
Bridges Academy
- Summer Music Camp
 
Camp Invention
- Only Available in June
- Hands-on challenges to encourage creative problem solving, innovation, and teamwork
 
Discover Gymnastics
- Drop-in classes available
 
Language Kids World
- Language immersion 
 
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft 
- Monthly Crafts For Families
 
Museum Of Fine Arts Houston
- Classes at Glassell Junior School: Sundays from 1pm - 4pm
 
 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories