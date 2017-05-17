Summer Activities For Kids

Sarah Gish is a proud mama, cultural champion and igniter in the city of Houston. She shares great ideas on activities to keep your kids busy and always learning. Find more on her website, GishCreative.com.
SUMMER DAY CAMP OPTIONS
Art Mix
- May 15, 2017 - September 1, 2017
- For All Ages
Bridges Academy
- Summer Music Camp
Camp Invention
- Only Available in June
- Hands-on challenges to encourage creative problem solving, innovation, and teamwork
Discover Gymnastics
- Drop-in classes available
Language Kids World
- Language immersion
Houston Center for Contemporary Craft
- Monthly Crafts For Families
Museum Of Fine Arts Houston
- Classes at Glassell Junior School: Sundays from 1pm - 4pm
