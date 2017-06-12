Linda de Sosa and Sahar Paz share their stories of attempted suicide in hopes of helping others.
Sahar Paz is the author of Find Your Voice and shares her story as a keynote speaker. For more information, log on to SaharPaz.com.
Suicide Prevention Resources
National Suicide hotline
1-800-273-8255
Crisis Text Line
Text: 741-741
Standard text messaging rates apply.
866-488-7386
Text "Trevor" to 1-202-304-1200
(LGBTQ-Specific 24/7)
