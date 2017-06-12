KHOU
Close

Suicide Prevention

Hear real-life stories from two women who attempted to commit suicide.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:59 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

Linda de Sosa and Sahar Paz share their stories of attempted suicide in hopes of helping others.

Sahar Paz is the author of Find Your Voice and shares her story as a keynote speaker.  For more information, log on to SaharPaz.com.

 
Suicide Prevention Resources
 
National Suicide hotline
1-800-273-8255
 
Crisis Text Line
Text: 741-741 
Standard text messaging rates apply.
 
 
866-488-7386   
Text "Trevor" to 1-202-304-1200
(LGBTQ-Specific 24/7)
 
 
 
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories