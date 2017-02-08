KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Sugarhill Recording Studios

Hear about the studio to the Grammy Stars!

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 10:58 AM. CST February 08, 2017

President and CEO of Sugarhill Recording Studios stops by to share his top predictions for the 59th Grammy Awards. For more information on Sugarhill Recording Studios, click here

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories