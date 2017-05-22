KHOU
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Sugar Land

Local Historians Chuck Kelly and Bruce Kelly give Great Day viewers the history of Sugar Land.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:50 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

For more history and information about Sugar Land, visit SLHeritage.org

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories