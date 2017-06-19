Stryker Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery

New technology in hip and knee replacement surgery means getting back on your feet quicker. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Adam Freedhand explains how Stryker's Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery is helping him in the operating room, and how it helps patients recover faster.
