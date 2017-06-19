KHOU
Stryker Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery

Dr. Adam Freedhand explains how Stryker's new technology for hip and knee replacement surgery works.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 12:26 PM. CDT June 19, 2017

New technology in hip and knee replacement surgery means getting back on your feet quicker.  Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Adam Freedhand explains how Stryker's Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery is helping him in the operating room, and how it helps patients recover faster. 
 
For more information, call 1-888-STRYKER or log on to Patients.Stryker.com.
 
To make an appointment with Dr. Adam Freedhand, call 713-486-3900.
 

