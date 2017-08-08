Steve Greenberg

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drivers navigate flooded roads in west Harris County early Aug. 8, 2017
-
KHOU Live Video
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Police searching for missing teen in Brazos River
-
Two men drown near San Luis Pass
-
KHOU 11 Breaking News
-
Cousins suspected in nurse's murder, student's disappearance
-
Tuesday morning weather update - 8:18 a.m.
-
Accused serial robber hits McDonald's locations
-
Jury selection starts in high-profile murder trial
More Stories
-
Heavy rain causes flooding, weather advisories for…Aug. 8, 2017, 6:44 a.m.
-
Houston Forecast: Flash Flood Watch through WednesdayMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Body of missing Houston dad found in Canyon LakeAug. 8, 2017, 11:39 a.m.