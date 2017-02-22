Close Star Furniture Red Apple Award - Ms. Gaten Star Furniture awards Ms. Gaten from Piney Point Elementary with the Red Apple award. GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:09 AM. CST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you have a teacher you would like to nominate for the Star Furniture Red Apple Award click here and submit! (© 2017 KHOU) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Man kicked off plane for inflammatory remarks Dad fatally shot by deputies after allegedly killing mom Tragic ending to love story Man kicked off flight to Houston for racists remarks Woman killed in hit-and-run on Highway 59 Campground planned for homeless in Houston KHOU 11 Investigates: Who started the fire? Ben Taub back to normal after shooting scare Hands-free ordinance passes in Sugar Land Rice students turn tables on armed robbers More Stories Police dog shot after chase in N. Houston Feb 22, 2017, 12:37 p.m. Boy calls 911 after dad kills mom, deputies say Feb 22, 2017, 7:28 a.m. Woman shot in face at N. Harris County truck stop Feb 22, 2017, 4:39 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs