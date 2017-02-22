KHOU
Close

Star Furniture Red Apple Award - Ms. Gaten

Star Furniture awards Ms. Gaten from Piney Point Elementary with the Red Apple award.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:09 AM. CST February 22, 2017

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate for the Star Furniture Red Apple Award click here and submit!  
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories