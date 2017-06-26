KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Star Furniture Literacy Initiative

Deborah talks to Dwayne Johnson of Star Furniture about the KHOU Turn the Page Literacy Initiative sponsored by Star Furniture.

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 11:01 AM. CDT June 26, 2017

Deborah talks to Dwayne Johnson of Star Furniture about the KHOU Turn the Page Literacy Initiative sponsored by Star Furniture.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories