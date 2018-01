After spending 13 seasons as an expert on “Antiques Roadshow”, Reyne Hirsch is now exploring real estate on her new RIDE TV show “Ridiculous Ranches”.

She shared tips with us on how to spot a good find at a garage sale… what’s worth money, and what’s not.

For more on Reyne Hirsch, log on to ReyneHirsch.com.

For more on “Ridiculous Ranches”, click here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV