Southern Fried Chicken Festival

Houston's number one consumed dish get's its own festival and Great Day's Cristina Kooker gives us a preview

Great Day Houston Staff , KHOU 10:58 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

Southern Fried Chicken Festival 
 
August 12th @ Levy Park (3801 Eastside St. Houston, TX 77098)
 
Benefiting Kiel Colon Cancer 501c3 (Colon Cancer Awareness and research)
 
 
Live bands Blaze x Black, Ganesha and DJ Big Reeks! Just added local band, Bow Legged Monkey. 
 
 
Discounted VIP tickets are available at Frenchy's Chicken location on Scott Street now through August 10th. Get $25 off of the $75 ticket. Ticket includes Frenchy's Chicken Buffet, festival t-shirt and other free goodies. 
 
 
 $10 General admission on line / $20 General Admission at the box office
 
 
 
 

