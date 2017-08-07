Southern Fried Chicken Festival

August 12th @ Levy Park (3801 Eastside St. Houston, TX 77098)

Benefiting Kiel Colon Cancer 501c3 (Colon Cancer Awareness and research)

Live bands Blaze x Black, Ganesha and DJ Big Reeks! Just added local band, Bow Legged Monkey.

Discounted VIP tickets are available at Frenchy's Chicken location on Scott Street now through August 10th. Get $25 off of the $75 ticket. Ticket includes Frenchy's Chicken Buffet, festival t-shirt and other free goodies.

$10 General admission on line / $20 General Admission at the box office

