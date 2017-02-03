Social Game Plan

For more information on local events and everything our city has to offer, log on to www.HoustoniaMagazine.com.
TONIGHT:
- Robert Ellis, 6:15pm
- Shakey Graves, 7:45pm
- Leon Bridges, 9:15pm
TOMORROW:
- The Suffers, 6pm
- Gary Clark, jr., 7:30pm
- ZZ Top, 9pm
- Discovery Green
- FREE!
- NFL players and area youth; entertainment, food, art; DJs; Drumline Performance
- Saturday, 10am – 7pm; Sunday, 10am – 2pm
- Midtown District
- Free to Attend!
- Race Your Dream Car For Three Laps; Ferrari 488 GTB, Lamborghini Huracan, Acura NSX, Porsche 911 GT3, etc.
- Today Until 3pm; Tomorrow 9am – 4pm
- Tickets Start at $279
- Snoop Dogg, Flo Rida, Future, Floyd Mayweather Hosts Sat., Nick Cannon, Mario Lopez
- Tonight – Sunday, 7pm – 3am
- Music World Entertainment & Studios
- Tickets Start at $75
- Pre-Game VIP Parties, Guy Fieri Is Tailgate chef, Pavilion-Lined Space w/Tables & White Leather Furniture
- Sunday, Doors At 12pm
- Mike Calvert Toyota (1.5 Blocks From NRG Stadium)
- $699
