Social Game Plan

For more information on these events and more, log on to www.HoustoniaMag.com.
- Giant Beer Pong, Beers From 8th Wonder Brewery, Live Music by The Slags
- Tonight, 6pm – 10pm
- Memorial City Mall
- FREE to Attend!
2. BIG TEXAS PARTY:
- NFL Legends, Texas Beer, BBQ, Whiskey
- Tonight, 7pm
- Silver Street Studios
- Tickets Start At $125
MAIN STAGE:
- Ingrid, 5:45pm
- Lizzo, 6:45pm
- Robert Glasper Experiment, 8pm
- Solange, 9:30pm
DISCOVERY GREEN STAGE:
- Julia Cole, 3pm
- Children of Pop, 4:15pm
- Bang Bangz, 5:30pm
- Discovery Green
- FREE!
- Super Street Market Block Party; Live Music, Food, Arts & Crafts; Amazing Culture
- Thursday – Friday, 2pm – 10pm; Saturday - Sunday, 12pm – 10pm
- Navigation Esplanade
- Tickets Start At $10; Kids 12 & Under, FREE
- Night w/ Houston Oilers; Upscale Party Celebrating NFL's Greatest
- Tonight, 6pm – 11pm
- OROA - Eichholtz Furniture & Accessories
- Tickets Start at $250
6. EA SPORTS BOWL:
- Pro Athlete 'Madden NFL' Video Game Tourney; Performances By The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt
- Tonight, 9pm
- Club Nomadic
- Tickets Start At $100
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs