Social Game Plan

- Bring Lawn Chairs For Screening of "Jerry Maguire;" Beer, Food, Wine Available On-Site
- Tonight, 7pm – 10pm
- Market Square Park
- FREE!
MAIN STAGE:
- Feel Rich Fitness Hour, 4pm
- Buxton, 6:15pm
- Hayes Carll, 7:45pm
- Ryan Bingham, 9:15pm
DISCOVERY GREEN STAGE:
- Little Outfit, 3pm
- Max Flinn, 4:15pm
- Second Lovers, 5:30pm
- Discovery Green
- FREE!
- Get Up-Close and Personal W/Iconic Horses; Photo Ops
- Daily (except Sat), 11am – 4pm
- Anheuser-Busch Houston Brewery and Tour Center
- FREE!
- Streets Lined In Astroturf; Marching Bands; Wear Team Colors; Food / Drink; Contests
- Today, 11am – 10pm
- Lucky's Pub (Downtown)
- FREE To Attend!
- 6,000-Sq. Ft. Traveling Exhibit; More Than 200 Football Artifacts
- Mondays – Saturdays Thru 4/30, 10am – 8pm
- Texas Southern University Museum
- $20
- Rickey Smiley, Earthquake, Michael Blackson, Tony Roberts, Ali Siddiq, and Billy Sorrells
- Tonight, 7:30pm
- Texas Southern University
- Tix Available Online
(© 2017 KHOU)
