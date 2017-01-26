KHOU
SoberBowl SuperFest

Leonard Kincaid and Sarah Bolton share the details about SoberBowl SuperFest, an alternative festival for those wanting to stay sober during the big game.

For more information about SoberBowl SuperFest, visit the website
 
To learn more about Houston Recovery Center, click here
 
To learn more about The Right Step, click here.  
 

