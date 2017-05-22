Smart Financial Centre Upcoming Events

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land features a variety of events, perfect for everyone in your family.
To purchase tickets to any upcoming shows at Smart Financial Centre, log on to SmartFinancialCentre.net.
Upcoming Events:
Jethro Tull - May 30, 2017
CeCe Winans - June 1, 2017
Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald - June 12, 2017
Collective Soul & Our Lady Peace, with special Guest Tonic - June 19, 2017
John Mellencamp - June 22, 2017
Melissa Etheridge - June 27, 2017
Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - June 28, 2017
Ozuna - June 29, 2017
Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman - July 1, 2017
Diana Ross - July 2, 2017
Santana - July 3, 2017
Journey with special guest ASIA - July 12, 2017
Hans Zimmer - July 14, 2017
Idina Menzel - July 26, 2017
Hank Williams Jr. - July 28, 2017
Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper - August 12, 2017
The Avett Brothers - August 18, 2017
Yestival 2017: Yes, Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy - August 23, 2017
Mary J. Blige with special guest Lalah Hathaway - August 25, 2017
Sturgill Simpson - September 7, 2017
ZZ Top - September 10, 2017
Bryan Adams - September 12, 2017
Sammy Hagar & The Circle - September 15, 2017
Steve Winwood - September 21, 2017
Paramore with special guest Best Coast - September 29, 2017
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band - November 2, 2017
PJ Masks Live: Time To Be A Hero - November 3, 2017
Trevor Noah - November 10, 2017
