Smart Financial Centre Upcoming Events

Gary Becker, president of Smart Financial Centre shares some upcoming events coming to the venue this year.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:57 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land features a variety of events, perfect for everyone in your family. 
 
To purchase tickets to any upcoming shows at Smart Financial Centre, log on to SmartFinancialCentre.net
 
Upcoming Events:
 
Jethro Tull - May 30, 2017
 
CeCe Winans - June 1, 2017
 
Boz Scaggs & Michael McDonald - June 12, 2017
 
Collective Soul & Our Lady Peace, with special Guest Tonic - June 19, 2017
 
John Mellencamp - June 22, 2017
 
Melissa Etheridge - June 27, 2017
 
Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - June 28, 2017
 
Ozuna - June 29, 2017
 
Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzman - July 1, 2017
 
Diana Ross - July 2, 2017
 
Santana - July 3, 2017
 
Journey with special guest ASIA - July 12, 2017
 
Hans Zimmer - July 14, 2017
 
Idina Menzel - July 26, 2017
 
Hank Williams Jr. - July 28, 2017
 
Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper - August 12, 2017
 
The Avett Brothers - August 18, 2017
 
Yestival 2017: Yes, Todd Rundgren & Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy - August 23, 2017
 
Mary J. Blige with special guest Lalah Hathaway - August 25, 2017
 
Sturgill Simpson - September 7, 2017
 
ZZ Top - September 10, 2017
 
Bryan Adams - September 12, 2017
 
Sammy Hagar & The Circle - September 15, 2017
 
Steve Winwood - September 21, 2017
 
Paramore with special guest Best Coast - September 29, 2017
 
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band - November 2, 2017
 
PJ Masks Live: Time To Be A Hero - November 3, 2017
 
Trevor Noah - November 10, 2017
 
 
 

