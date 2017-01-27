KHOU
Close

Six Month Old Puppies Put Their Paws Together for Puppy Bowl 2017

Great Day's Cristina Kooker visits Meadowlakes Pet Resort & Training Center for a Shaggy Showdown.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:24 AM. CST January 27, 2017

Meadowlake Pet Resort & Training Center
13500 Furman Road
Houston TX, 77047
713-413-1633
 

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories